TWO crashes on a main road in York have now been cleared.
During the rush hour this morning there was queueing traffic and delays due to an accident and restrictions on the outer ring road both ways at Strensall Road.
Traffic was been affected from the Haxby roundabout towards Huntington Fire Station where there is an accident near the fire station.
Read next:
- Demolition work on busy York street reveals views of much-loved landmark
- Fraudster back in jail after robbing man at York hotel
- Much-loved York park closed
One driver said at the time: "It took me 40 mins to get from the Wigginton roundabout to Earswick roundabout.
"There were lots of emergency vehicles. The traffic is still moving but very slowly, in batches."
There was also been a crash further round the ringroad Northbound after the A59.
There was congestion on routes through York exacerbated by the ongoing roadworks.
Both crashes have now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article