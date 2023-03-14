There's currently queueing traffic and delays due to an accident and restrictions on the outer ring road both ways at Strensall Road.

Traffic has been affected from the Haxby roundabout towards Huntington Fire Station where there is an accident near the fire station.

Cars have been queuing for 40 minutes (Image: Helen Mead)

One driver said: "It took me 40 mins to get from the Wigginton roundabout to Earswick roundabout.

"There were lots of emergency vehicles. The traffic is still moving but very slowly, in batches."

There's also been a crash further round the ringroad Northbound after the A59.

There's congestion on routes through York exacerbated by the ongoing roadworks.

More to follow.