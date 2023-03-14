Rowntree Park in South Bank will be closed due to rising river levels.

River levels in the city are on the rise after recent rainfall and snow melt.

The Friends of Rowntree Park say it's as a safety precaution taken by City of York Council.

They say: "Rowntree Park will be closed Tuesday, March 14 - this is due to the river level prediction being high (rising through the day). The decision is made by the council.

"The cafe will be open with access from Richardson Street."