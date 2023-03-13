It comes after the disgraced paedophile pop star was sent back to prison on Monday, March 13 after being in breach of his licence conditions.

Commenting on the return to the custody of Gary Glitter a Probation Service spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority.

"That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

He left HMP The Verne – a low-security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – following eight years behind bars, having served half of his 16-year sentence.

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, had a couple of chart hits in the 1970's and was later convicted and jailed in 2015 for historic sex attacks.

Allegations come to the surface when he became the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree, the operation launched by the Metropolitan Police in wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.