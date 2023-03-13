The Environment Agency said tonight (Monday, February 13) that flooding is now "expected" for riverside properties on the River Ouse in York and at Naburn Lock.

Additional flood alerts - warning that flooding is "possible" - have been issued for the Upper River Ouse, the tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby and the Lower River Nidd catchment.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "River levels are rising on the River Ouse due to snowmelt.

"Areas most at risk include properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge."

The warning for Naburn Lock says areas most at risk include Naburn Lock buildings and Lock cottages.

The flooding is expected to hit from midnight, the agency added.

A map of the areas subject to flood warnings (shown in red). Image: GOV.UK

The spokesperson said: "The current forecast level of the River Ouse is three metres overnight into Tuesday, at York (Viking).

"We will continue to monitor the forecast and re-issue this warning if necessary. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

The Environment Agency says a flood warning means you need to act: flooding is expected.

It urges people to:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now