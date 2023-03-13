The 24-year-old from Easingwold became hooked on bouldering in 2019 when trying it out at Freeklime’s other site in Huddersfield.

Max, who comes from a retail background, is currently forming relationships with businesses across the city.

He said: “Since the end of the lockdown measures, more people have become aware of the importance of looking after their overall health and wellbeing. Studies indicate that when an employee is happy and healthy, they are more productive with their work.

“This is why I am looking to support York businesses with their employee wellbeing programmes. Climbing improves concentration levels, builds confidence and is suitable for all people regardless of ability.

“I am really looking forward to the opening of the venue and supporting centre visitors with their journey to pursue an active yet fun lifestyle”.

