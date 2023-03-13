The 200-year-old Masham brewery’s iconic Old Peculiar has been used in many recipes, but other brews also feature in the ‘Crafted to Perfection’ recipe selection.

Recipes include: Old Peculier Chilli, Pale Ale & Potato Loaded Focaccia, Old Peculier Rarebit Tart, Theakston Best Cheesy Fish Pie and Barista Beeramisu.

Simon Theakston, joint managing director at T&R Theakston, says the brewery worked with Mark to devise recipes that not only go well with each other, but also “bring out the best of each beer’s unique flavours and tasting notes.”

Mark Dredge said: “While beer has been a core ingredient in recipes for decades, as my cookbooks on the topic attest, we wanted to explore using Theakston in recipes which went beyond the traditional “pub classics” of fish and chips or a meat pie, looking at incorporating vegetarian and vegan options, as well as a dessert.”

The recipes will be available at www.theakstons.co.uk/ and will feature step by step guides, as well as instructive videos to cook-along to.