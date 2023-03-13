Customers got in touch with The Press to say that the Co-op supermarket on Hull Road in York had closed suddenly with staff unable to give a reason or a date for when it would reopen.

The company confirmed that the shop shut on Sunday (March 12), and that, as yet, a date to reopen has not been announced.

Read next:

A spokesperson at Co-op, said: “Our store on Hull Road in York was closed yesterday for some routine maintenance work.

"Unfortunately, the planned work is set to take a little longer than expected and so the store will need to remain closed for now.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused members of the local community, and we are working hard to re-open the store as soon as possible.”