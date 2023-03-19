Armed police swooped in York after reports of a man brandishing two machetes - only to find "two men playing with light sabers".
North Yorkshire Police received the alert from a member of the public who thought they had seen a man armed with two machetes near University of York accommodation blocks in the Navigation Road area of the city.
But armed response officers who rushed to the scene discovered two men playing with replica Star Wars light sabers.
READ NEXT:
- Traffic lights installed near entrance to Leeman Road tunnel
- Piccadilly development work in York reveals Clifford's Tower
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene and thankfully, found two men playing with light sabers.
"Although the call was not as first reported, the person calling in did the absolute right thing in reporting their concerns.
"We are just very pleased that there was no threat to anyone."
Police attended the incident at 7.48pm on Sunday, February 5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article