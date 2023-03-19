North Yorkshire Police received the alert from a member of the public who thought they had seen a man armed with two machetes near University of York accommodation blocks in the Navigation Road area of the city.

But armed response officers who rushed to the scene discovered two men playing with replica Star Wars light sabers.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene and thankfully, found two men playing with light sabers.

"Although the call was not as first reported, the person calling in did the absolute right thing in reporting their concerns.

"We are just very pleased that there was no threat to anyone."

Police attended the incident at 7.48pm on Sunday, February 5.