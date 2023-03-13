The pioneering Optare Versa is having new drivetrains installed by Equipmake Holdings of Nortfolk, giving the buses a range of 150 miles thanks to a larger battery and other equipment.

Tom Bridge, Operations Director of First Bus in North & West Yorkshire, said: “This retrofit technology is another important step in our transition to achieving a fully electric fleet in York, continuing to help improve air quality in the city and supporting the goal of First Bus nationally to have a zero-emission fleet by 2035.”

The Optare Versa trial will last for 4 weeks, operating on the 68 service to the University of York this week and the Burnholme-Bishopthorpe 11 service from 20 March. Some 12 vehicles are expected to be converted.

Ian Foley, CEO, Equipmake, said: “We are delighted to have completed the conversion of this Optare Versa for First York, which features our state-of-the-art electric repower system.

“Knowledge gained from in-service trials will be used to inform the implementation of our pioneering technology in 12 of the buses in the fleet, fantastic news for passengers and the people of York, making a significant contribution to improving local air quality.”