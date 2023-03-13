The Explore Haxby and Wigginton Library was formally opened by Cllr Darryl Smalley on Saturday (March 11)

It offers a new reading café and outdoor terrace, as well as a selection of 10,000 books and a wealth of activities and events.

There's a children’s library, separate area for teenagers, relaxing seating, free to use PCs and wi-fi and it's open six days a week.

Explore occupies a space within the newly refurbished Oaken Grove Community Centre which now benefits from an extended entrance, improved access for disabled people, new and refurbished community rooms for hire and upgraded toilets, kitchen and offices.

Read next:

Cllr Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities at City of York Council, said: “It is my great pleasure, on behalf of the communities of Haxby and Wigginton, to formally open York’s latest new library. A lot of energy from local residents and collaboration by a number of organisations has gone into transforming Oaken Grove and the opportunities it offers. Once again, we’re demonstrating our clear commitment to supporting libraries across York.

“It’s been a long journey to bring a new library to Haxby & Wigginton. Everyone who has popped in over the last couple of months agrees – it’s been worth the wait. We’re in debt to the many community partners, volunteers and staff at both Explore and the Council, who have contributed to and ultimately delivered this fantastic new facility. Thank you!”

Jenny Layfield, chief executive of explore York library and archive, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate this new, improved library at Haxby & Wigginton. This is a library to be proud of! Since re-opening at the beginning of this year, we’ve continued to work with local people to listen to and respond to their needs. Whether it's to enjoy reading, learning, creativity or meeting up with others, Explore Haxby & Wigginton Library offers a rich community resource. Do come and explore it yourself!”

Lisa Wellington, community services manager at Oaken Grove Community Centre, said: “The Trustees of Haxby & Wigginton Youth & Community Association, the charity responsible managing the building, are thrilled to have Explore as part of Oaken Grove Community Centre. We look forward to working with the library to engage further with our local community.”

For more information about activities at Oaken Grove, please email info@hwyca.co.uk, ring 01904 769176, or visit www.hwyca.co.uk. For details about youth activities at Oaken Grove, please email communityties@hwyca.co.uk.

For information about opening times and activities for Explore Haxby & Wigginton Library please email haxby@exploreyork.org.uk, ring 01904 552660 or visit www.exploreyork.org.uk.