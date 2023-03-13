Minstergate has six businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber, including a site at Nether Poppleton. The York dealership will initially continue to operate under its current brand before- becoming a Drive Motor Retail later this year.

Rob Keenan, joint managing director at Drive Motor Retail said Minstergate was a very successful business and the buy-out brings Drive into a new region of the UK.

“We will continue to work with and support the existing teams, including giving them the benefit of our recently enhanced employee benefits scheme,” he said.

Stuart Harrison, Drive joint managing director said the deal adds Hyundai to its portfolio, following a two-year partnership with MG.

Mark Campey, Minstergate Holdings Chairman and CEO said Drive approached him to sell his 18-year-old business in December.

“They have a fantastic business model and I know the team here will be in great hands,” he said.

Mark and Minstergate’s managing director James Cuff will both leave the company.

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups, now with a turnover of approximately £400m a year with over 800 staff at 22 dealerships.