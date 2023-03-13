North Yorkshire Police say 73-year-old John Taylor was found dead at his home in Knaresborough on Sunday (February 12) and they are now asking for your help to find his family.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "Mr Taylor was sadly found deceased at his home in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 4. The circumstances of his death are not suspicious.

"The coroner is trying to trace any family members, or anyone that might know him and know who his family are.

"If you have any information please email, coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Coroner’s officer, Sandra Price."