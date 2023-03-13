North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of a man they need to speak to in connection with the theft of the canopy from a motorboat moored at Naburn Marina in the city.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Thursday March 9.

A spokesperson for police said: "The man in the images is described as white, aged 50 to 60 - and he was wearing a red sailing-style jacket, a tweed flat cap, black jeans, black Hunter wellies. He was carrying a distinctive blue and white sailing umbrella.

One of the CCTV images released by North Yorkshire Police officers (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"It is believed he walked up to the marina from the direction of the cycle path."

If this is you or you have information that could help us to trace him, please email peter.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, option 2, and ask for Peter Cooper.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230043292 when providing details.