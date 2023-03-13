Police have launched an investigation into the "unexplained" death of an elderly man at York Hospital.
North Yorkshire Police were contacted by York Hospital at just after 6am on Sunday (March 12) in relation to the sudden death of a 91-year-old man.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The man’s family have been made aware and are receiving support from specially trained officers.
"Inquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances that led to his death which at this stage is currently being treated as unexplained."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article