Emergency services were called to the M62 Westbound near Junction 22, Saddleworth, yesterday at 1.48pm to a report of a motorist having suffered a medical episode.

Police closed the busy route to allow an air ambulance helicopter to land on the motorway.

Sadly, their efforts proved to be in vain and the man died.

The road reopened shortly after the male was pronounced dead at 2.27pm.

There were no suspicious circumstances and a report has been submitted to the coroners' office.

