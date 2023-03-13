The appeal has been launched to find 12 special images for the Saint Catherine's Hospice annual calendar, which is an ever-popular way of raising money.

The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area – with copies even ordered from abroad.

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader at the hospice, said: “We really enjoy seeing our supporters’ photos each year as they start coming in for the next year’s calendar.

"We have some talented photographers in this area and beautiful scenery. We know how much it means to people when they see one of their photos in the Saint Catherine’s calendar.”

The pictures must be in landscape format and full colour and from the area covered by Saint Catherine’s, which includes Scarborough, Filey, Hunmanby, Whitby, Ryedale, Bridlington and Driffield.

Anyone can submit an image for consideration - and the 12 selected images will be printed in the calendar alongside the sender’s name.

Winter images will also be considered for use on the Saint Catherine’s Christmas cards.

The deadline for submissions is Friday April 14. To enter, email your photographs with your name and telephone number to fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk