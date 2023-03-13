As The Press reported last week, seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform responded to the fire at the former Kimberley Hotel, in King's Road, Harrogate, at 11.34pm on Tuesday (March 7).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the fire is being treated as arson and is now being investigated.

And Harrogate Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

A police spokesman said: "Officers on patrol in the town centre spotted a large amount of smoke pouring out of the front and rear of the hotel.

"Firefighters were alerted to the scene where they were able to control and distinguish the large fire.

"They conducted an investigation which pointed to suspected arson.

"As part of the ongoing police investigation, we are appealing people to come forward about any suspicious activity at the location and particularly on the evening of Tuesday 7 March. If you can help, please email ellie.paul@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Ellie Paul.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230042171 when providing details.