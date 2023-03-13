Humberside Police say they are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was removed from a black Mazda MX-5 parked outside St James Church in Rawcliffe near Snaith between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday (March 7).

A police spokesman said: "While all cars are potentially at risk, thieves are most likely to target hybrids – where the catalytic converter is used less and the metals are less likely to be damaged – or vehicles with a higher ground clearance, such as vans and SUVs.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam and CCTV footage or anyone who witnessed anybody acting suspiciously in the area to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 287 of March 9.

"To find out more information about signs a catalytic converter theft is being committed you can visit our website: https://www.humberside.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/"