THIEVES have struck in an East Yorkshire village.
Humberside Police say they are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was removed from a black Mazda MX-5 parked outside St James Church in Rawcliffe near Snaith between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday (March 7).
Read next:
- Police hunt for three men after burglaries
- Appeal after arson attack at former North Yorkshire hotel
A police spokesman said: "While all cars are potentially at risk, thieves are most likely to target hybrids – where the catalytic converter is used less and the metals are less likely to be damaged – or vehicles with a higher ground clearance, such as vans and SUVs.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam and CCTV footage or anyone who witnessed anybody acting suspiciously in the area to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 287 of March 9.
"To find out more information about signs a catalytic converter theft is being committed you can visit our website: https://www.humberside.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article