The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced an anniversary campaign gifting 50 family passes to lucky finders of its special ‘Golden Tickets’.

Launching on March 13, alongside its daily services going live, families should keep their eyes peeled for news on how to claim one of the limited-edition golden tickets.

Clues and updates will appear in local Yorkshire newspapers, radio stations and across the NYMR’s social media channels.

Chris Price, CEO at the NYMR, said: “Not only are we gearing up for another exciting season opening, but this will be our most rewarding yet.

“This year is a momentous one for everyone at the NYMR, our volunteers, our visitors and the heritage railway sector.

“For the last 50 years, since we first officially opened on 1st May 1973, we like to believe that we’ve played a vital role in providing an authentic evocation of the steam age for everyone to enjoy, helping preserve the past and protect the legacy of steam travel for future generations."

To enter the Golden Ticket competition visit: www.nymr.co.uk/golden-ticket

For more information and to support the NYMR through another 50 years visit, www.nymr.co.uk