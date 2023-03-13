The incident happened in Milton Way at The Stray in Harrogate between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (March 11).

It involved two suspects who stole the victim’s beige tote bag containing spare clothes, a black North Face puffer jacket and wireless headphones.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The 15-year-old boy did not suffer any injuries but was left very shaken by the incident.

"Witnesses or anyone who recalls suspicious behaviour in the area on Saturday evening are urged to come forward.

"The suspects are described as men, around 6ft tall, muscly builds, dark clothing including black puffer jackets with furry hoods, and both were wearing balaclavas.

"They ran off towards the Tewit Well area of Leeds Road."

If you can assist the investigation please email elizabeth.parry@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044608 when passing on any information.