The sell-out event runs from Thursday to Saturday October 21 and on Friday and Saturday October 27-28.

Tickets went on sale today (Monday), at the same price as last year, with entertainment again from both York drag artist Velma Celli and oompah band the Bavarian Strollers.

Event organiser James Cundall, CEO of Jamboree Entertainment said: “We will transform the giant marquee into a Bavarian festival scene, with rows of tables and benches down most of its 160m length, a performance stage, rustic carts full of wooden beer barrels, thatched wooden barns, flags galore and generally everything needed for a great night out.”

He continued: “With prices going up everywhere we were very keen to keep our Yorktoberfest prices the same as last year, to offer a great night out for as reasonable a cost as possible. We are delighted to be introducing half price student tickets this year for the first night of the season, so students who also take advantage of the early bird offer can come along for as little as £7.50.”

Yorktoberfest follows in the traditions of the first Oktoberfest staged in Munich in 1810, bringing all things Bavarian to a giant fully-styled beer tent in the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse, as well as promising superb live entertainment.

The internationally-acclaimed seven-piece live band, the Bavarian Strollers will perform thigh-slapping, foot-stomping oompah tunes as well as feel-good disco classics. The group’s Bavarian table dances and German ‘prosit’ toasts have attracted national acclaim and led to many tv appearances.

However, York drag artist Velma Celli, whose alter ego is Ian Stroughair, promises to be the undisputed star of the show. Velma has mesmerised Yorktoberfest audiences with her powerhouse volcals and outrageous humour, in addition to touring the world for 14 years.

Dancing is encouraged along with the wearing of Lederhosen, Dirndls or any other fancy dress, with nightly competitions and prizes for the best dressed.

A Bavarian Bar will serve authentic German beer plus wines, prosecco, spirits and soft drinks.

There will be German-inspired food including sausages, schnitzels and pretzels as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Mr Cundall added: “We are thrilled that Yorktoberfest has become so popular since its debut in 2021 and once again it promises evenings of hearty fun, with beer, a band and bratwurst, not to mention a sensational drag queen! It’s time to get your friends together and start planning the party!”

Yorktoberfest will have a strictly limited capacity, with specific opening times: Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm until 11pm, and daytime sessions on Saturdays from 1pm until 5pm.

Tickets for Yorktoberfest are now on sale through www.ticketsource.co.uk/yorktoberfest