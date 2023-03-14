Family-owned jewellery company Beaverbrooks is opening a big new store at 10am in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques in Davygate, having relocated from its former, smaller premises in Spurriergate.

The new business also sells watches by the Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer.

In coming months, Davygate will see more jewellery businesses arrive, with a Mappin & Webb jewellery store due to open in part of the former Debenhams department store and former Virgin Money unit, after relocating from Coney Street, and watch retailer Breitling set to open in the former Halifax Bank.

Andrew Hedley, of Blacks Property Consultants, says that with a shortage of available units and of the required size in Stonegate for major names, Davygate has come to the assistance.

"Only last Thursday, I had a well-established retailer asking me if I was aware of anything coming up in Davygate, clearly anticipating the street will soon be back at its best," he said. "Frustrating that I had nothing to offer."

"There are at least four major names with retained agents chasing me for news of units coming up in Stonegate, a healthy position for city centre retail."

Stonegate, where major retailers are struggling to find the premises they need, says property consultant Andrew Hedley, inset (Image: Staff)

He said Berry’s, which had three branches in Stonegate, illustrated the need for space and how units could increasingly be devoted to specific ‘brands’.

"Names bring names in our business and the interest in York from major ‘brands’ is just great news," he said.

The city centre has suffered from a number of shop closures in recent years, many involving branches of national chains, with Paperchase in Coney Street just the latest victim.

But Mr Hedley said that over the years, 'time and time again,' the centre had always fought back from difficulties - when economic conditions were appropriate.

He said that in the early 1990’s, the front page of The Press had featured a large number of empty shops in Stonegate.

Beaverbrooks' former premises in Spurrriergate, now closed and shuttered up Picture: Mike Laycock (Image: The Press)

"We saw this as a challenge and, playing our part, one by one they found new occupiers, albeit at lower rents at the time, with many of the then new occupiers still there now," he said.

He also revealed he was currently getting calls for empty properties in Parliament Street even before the signs went up.

“For us, retail inquiry levels normally take off as we get nearer Easter but it started earlier this year and we are already keeping lawyers busy documenting deals," he said.

The popularity of York's Christmas fair, leading to packed pavements in Parliament Street, has attracted criticism from some residents.

But Mr Hedley said the success of the fair, and the high footfall in city centre streets, 'could not go unnoticed' by prospective retailers.