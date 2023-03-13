Terrington Hall pupil Thea Camacho has been chosen to represent the county in an exhibition netball match to be played at the Allam Sport Centre in Hull.

Thea, 13, said: “I’m super excited about playing on a professional court in a real stadium – I’ve never played anywhere like that before. I’m nervous – but also very proud to have been chosen for the team.”

The Year 8 pupil is one of 10 girls from the North Yorkshire County Performance Netball Squad chosen to play in the exhibition match ahead of a Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague game.

Thea said she is 'excited' for the match (Image: UGC)

Head of girls’ sport at Terrington Hall, Clare Rieder, said: “It’s a real honour for Thea to be chosen to represent North Yorkshire and we’re all very proud of her."

Her team will play another county squad on the Allam Sport Centre Court in front of crowds assembled to watch the Superleague game between Leeds Rhinos Netball and Worcester team the Severn Stars.