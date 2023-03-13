Humberside Police say officers are investigating two burglaries at commercial properties in Barmby Moor in East Yorkshire which happened in the early hours of Monday, February 6.

A police spokesman said: "Three men have been captured on CCTV cameras and we would like help to identify them.

"If this is you or you know who these people are please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 15 of February 6 2023.

"If you don’t want to contact the police, then you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Information you provide could lead to a reward https://crimestoppers-uk.org/"