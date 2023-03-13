Based at Clifton Moor, Radfield Home Care York, Thirsk & Ryedale was launched in 2021.

It has been named as a finalist in Start-up Business of the Year category at the recent FSB awards alongside just four other companies across the entire Yorkshire and Humber region.

Specialising in providing support to older people living in their own home, Radfield Home Care says it was shortlisted thanks to its focus on providing leading support and opportunities for its growing team of Care Professionals, thus enabling the highest standards of care to be delivered to clients.

Director Ed Gill said: “It is a real honour to be recognised by the FSB, especially so early on our journey. When we launched the business, our primary focus was to make a stand against minimum wage care jobs where Care Professionals are woefully underappreciated - and this shortlisting recognises this.

“We are one of very few accredited Living Wage care companies in York and the surrounding area, and we regularly review our travel and pay rates to ensure they remain fair, transparent and leading. We also provide all of our team with fully paid training and weeks of shadowing when they join us, and we ensure they have regular contact with the office team for support, advice and guidance. All of this means we have a team of happy and dedicated Care Professionals who have the skillset and focus to deliver the highest quality of care to our clients.”

As well as a focus on employee-wellbeing, Radfield also specialises in delivering care and support to rural communities - another factor contributing to its award shortlisting.

It also helps clients with companionship, personal care, medication and more, including supporting clients with a wide range of needs from domestic support, to dementia, to those who have experienced a stroke.

For details go to: www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk/york or ring 01904 530 118.