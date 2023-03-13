It was previously announced that Mr Lineker would be "stepping back" from the sports programme after making 'controversial' comments on Twitter.

Gary Lineker criticised the Government's migration policy in a tweet responding to Home Secretary Sulla Braverman.

In the tweet, he said: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful."

(PA) BBC Director General Tim Davie released a statement after Gary Lineker was reinstated (Image: PA)

After some comments from other users, Gary Lineker said: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

After members of the Conservative Party attacked these comments, the Match Of The Day presenter took to Twitter again to say: "Morning all. Anything going on?" Before adding: "Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree.

"I have never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly). I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all."

BBC issues statement after reinstating Gary Lineker as Match Of The Day presenter

BBC Director General Tim Davie said of the chaotic weekend: “Everyone recognises this has been a difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audiences. I apologise for this.

"The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air."

He continued by talking about the balance between impartiality and freedom of speech, adding: “Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression.

"That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.

(PA) Tim Davie apologised for the Gary Lineker row (Image: PA)

"The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate."

Mr Davie then announced that a review would be carried out into the corporation's social media guidance, saying: "Accordingly, we are announcing a review led by an independent expert – reporting to the BBC – on its existing social media guidance, with a particular focus on how it applies to freelancers outside news and current affairs. The BBC and myself are aware that Gary is in favour of such a review.

“Shortly, the BBC will announce who will conduct that review. Whilst this work is undertaken, the BBC’s current social media guidance remains in place.

“Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Gary Linker said of the move: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”