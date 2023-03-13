Elaine flew out to the country yesterday.

This morning, she texted The Press to say: “The British consulate are on their way to pick me up.”

Elaine said she was hoping to be able to see her son soon.

“They have the funeral directors at this end sorted. So fingers crossed he will be coming home soon,” she said.

Andy, 34, had been 'really excited' when he flew out to Turkey just a week ago - last Monday - for a holiday at the luxury Lake & River Side Hotel in Side, Antalya.

But when he didn't call Elaine that evening to confirm he had arrived at his hotel, she grew worried.

The next morning she managed to contact the hotel and asked them to check on him - only to be told he had been found dead in his bedroom.

Elaine still does not know how or why he died.

Former Huntington School pupil Andy had health problems – including legs that would often swell up.

He was found lying on his hotel bed. Speaking to The Press at the weekend - before flying out to turkey – Elaine said that she though he might have developed DVT (deep vein thrombosis) on the flight. But she didn’t know.

“I think when he's got to his hotel he's laid down on his bed, thought 'I will call my mum in a minute' - and then I think he's just gone," she told The Press.

"I think he never left the room. But I just want to know what happened. I need to piece the story together."

Andy's friend Kelly Goscinski has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Elaine's expenses and funeral costs. So far, it has raised more than £1,500.

To contribute, visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-andrew-eveleigh