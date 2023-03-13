The 13-year-old business, famous for the birds being fed on herbs produced by Herbs Unlimited, suffered a case in its free-range chickens last September.

Two months later, one of the 15,000 turkeys kept on another site also tested positive, just five days before they were to be processed for Christmas. Both cases were caused by flocks coming into contact with infected wild birds.

The Animal and Plant health Agency helped the farm humanely cull birds to ensure all were free of Avian Influenza.

Now, Edward and Emma Wilkinson are ready again to produce their award-winning stock for Easter.

Edward called it ‘heart-breaking’ to suffer from this after Covid and other dilemmas, calling for government to licence a vaccine for the industry. Emma added their business will come back stronger.

To place an order or enquire about being a stockist- call 01347 823 155.