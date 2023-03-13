The Northern Aldborough Festival, tickets are now on sale for Friends of the Festival.

Aldborough is just half an hour from York or Harrogate, and offers audiences the chance to experience performances normally seen in the world’s biggest concert halls, in a rural village.

Topping the bill this year are TV historian Lucy Worsley, BBC Young Musician Matilda Lloyd, pianist Sunwook Kim, and The Armonico Consort.

The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday June 15-24 and Friends of the Festival receive priority booking before tickets go on sale to the wider public on March 27.

This year Lucy Worsley, aims to crack the Christie Code with a talk on her latest book, Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman.

There will also be a rare double bill of Haydn’s comedies, The Diva and The Apothecary, presented by the nationally-renowned, Bampton Classical Opera company.

BBC Young Musician of the Year brass winner, trumpet-player Matilda Lloyd, hailed as “remarkable” by The Telegraph, will perform a programme from Italian Opera.

The festival also welcomes the first Asian winner, and the youngest for 40 years, of the Leeds International Piano Competition, Sunwook Kim, praised for his “spine-tingling” performances. Kim will play Beethoven’s final sonatas in the intimate setting of St Andrew’s Church.

A charity, the Northern Aldborough Festival’s core aim is to bring exceptional music to new audiences in rural locations where it would not normally be heard.

2023 also features the inaugural New Voices Competition, a major new nationwide hunt for the best classical vocal talent. Young singers will perform live at the festival in the semi-final and grand-final. It will be judged by a distinguished panel, headed by one of Britain’s leading sopranos, Dame Felicity Lott, with a prize fund of £7,000. The winner will also have the opportunity to perform at a number of leading UK music festivals.

Now in its 29th year, the Northern Aldborough Festival has built its reputation on delivering high quality music and talks to rural audiences.

The award-winning jazz ensemble, The Tim Kliphuis Sextet, will perform at the Old Hall in North Deighton. The sextet has wowed audiences across Europe with their crossover approach to classical and jazz music.

Not-to-be-missed is a performance by the acclaimed vocal ensemble, Armonico Consort, performing the towering masterpiece - Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610 – in the beautiful setting of St Andrew’s Church.

Other acts include the Senegalese kora (harp) player, Jali Fily Cissokho, who has performed at Glastonbury and Womad, with his mastery of music that spans centuries and continents. The Young Artists’ Showcase will also return, providing a platform for upcoming Yorkshire talent.

Aldborough’s late-night venue ‘The Shed’ also returns for concert goers who want to continue festivities in a relaxed environment with live entertainment and refreshments.

The festival culminates with a Last Night Outdoor Concert.

To book, go to https://aldboroughfestival.co.uk/