A DOG owner from York came home with a 'Best of Breed' prize from Crufts this year.
Tania Gardner from York and Tilda, an Irish red and white sitter, claimed the Best of Breed winner at Crufts 2023.
A spokesperson for Crufts said: "Organised by The Kennel Club, Crufts is the greatest dog event in the world and celebrates every aspect of the role that dogs play in our lives."
Crufts 2023 took place between March 9 and 12, at the NEC, Birmingham.
A lagotto romagnolo who “never stops wagging” her tail was crowned best in show at Crufts 2023 in the first ever win for the breed.
Four-year-old Orca beat more than 19,000 dogs from around the world over the last four days to claim the show’s top honour on Sunday (March 12).
An old English sheepdog known as Blondie, who earlier won the pastoral group, was named reserve dog.
