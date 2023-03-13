City of York Council is advertising for a new head teacher at Danesgate in Fulford Cross with a salary of £77,455 - £91,947 a year.

Danesgate Community is a large special school of around 176 pupils aged five to 16, many with complex social, emotional and education needs.

The job description says: "Following the natural progression of our current incumbent, this is an exciting opportunity for a head teacher or aspiring deputy head who is committed to providing a first-class education for pupils, many of whom start their lives a long way behind the starting line.

"We are looking for an outstanding educator and leader to lead our successful school and who can combine compassion with resilience, lead with integrity and help us on our journey to be an outstanding provider.

"With a meticulous eye for detail, the candidate must be able to support the diverse needs of pupils and the provision that each individual requires, whilst maintaining the ability to balance budgetary constraints."

Danesgate was awarded a 'good' grade by Ofsted when inspectors visited last year.

They said at the time: "Leaders have designed a curriculum that is ambitious for pupils. The expectations of what individual pupils will achieve by the end of their studies are high.

"There is flexibility in the curriculum so that teachers can address gaps in pupils’ knowledge and meet the needs of all pupils, including those with education, health and care plan (EHC plan) targets.

"Leaders have identified what they want pupils to know and be able to do. In most cases, the curriculum identifies how teachers can structure lessons to achieve these goals. However, sometimes, the steps that teachers should take to break down learning for pupils are not clearly identified."

For an informal, confidential conversation about the head teacher job please call Helen Poole on 07890 055186 or email helen.poole@northyorks.gov.uk

To arrange a visit by appointment only please contact Melanie Shepherd at the school.

The closing date for all applications is midnight on March 26.