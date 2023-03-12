The missing man, named only as Andrew by police, had not been seen since he left a pub in Bridlington on March 4. A police search for him began the next day.

In a statement released this evening, Humberside Police said: "It is with deep regret that, following extensive enquiries for missing Bridlington man Andrew, a man’s body was discovered on a beach near to Hornsea on Friday March 10.

"Andrew was reported to us as missing on Sunday March 5 after he had not been seen since he left a pub in Bridlington on Saturday March 4.

"Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Formal identification has yet to take place. Our thoughts remain with Andrew's family and friends at this extremely difficult time."