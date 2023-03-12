Met Office warnings of snow and ice have been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the whole of Yorkshire, the North of England and Scotland.

The forecast for Yorkshire and the Humber is for a wet night tonight with widespread rain, turning heavy at times later in the night.

It will be generally cloudy and milder than in recent days, meaning that any snow remaining on higher ground will continue to thaw.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with patchy rain during the day - but with rain and more snow arriving from the north overnight.

There will be a frosty start on Tuesday, with the weather turning drier and brighter duriong the course of the day, and possibly some snow showers on higher ground. Widespread rain and snow is expected on Wednesday, though by Thursday it will turn milder.

In York itself, the Met Office says the weather tmorrow is likely to be wet, with rain possible all day. However, it is not predicting snow in York itself. Temperatures will be mild, up to 11 degrees.

On Tuesday, York will be colder and brighter, with sunny spells and occasional showers - but again no snow is predicted.