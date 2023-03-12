The Orchid Vegan restaurant on George Hudson Street is holding a two-course meal with a ‘silent auction’ to raise funds for local cat rescue charity Band Of Rescuers North Yorkshire.

Band of Rescuers Trustee Claire Walsh said the charity’s mission was the ‘rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of cats and kittens within York and the surrounding area’.

“The welfare of each and every cat and kitten is central to our mission, and we pride ourselves in helping those overlooked cats that have long-term complex needs," she said.

Band of Rescuers has teamed up with The Orchid Vegan restaurant in York's George Hudson Street to organise a ‘fun-filled evening with tasty food and the opportunity to bid on some fabulous prizes in a silent auction to raise funds for cats and kittens in need.’ Tickets for the evening, on Tuesday March 28 at 6.30pm, are £25.50 per person.

This includes the meal and a donation to the charity. The menu will include the likes of mushroom toast, mini spring rolls and cumin vegan lamb skewers fir starters, followed by vegan chicken in black bean sauce and vegan battered king prawns in Szechuan sauce for mains.

“Attendees will enjoy a delicious fully vegan meal of four starters and five main courses with a couple of side-dishes to be shared on tables of four people,” an Orchid Vegan spokesperson said.

“Drinks can be bought separately at the restaurant’s full bar.

“There will also be an opportunity to bid on some fantastic prizes at the silent auction being held at the event.”

If anyone has extra prozes they’d like to donate for the evening, email bandofrescuersteam@gmail.com or contact the charity’s Facebook page at facebook.com/bandofrescuers

Run by a dedicated team of volunteers, Band of Rescuers has been operating since 2015 and gained charitable status in 2019.

In addition to rescuing cats, the charity also helps people on low incomes to neuter their cats