LNER says all lines have now been reopened following what it calls a 'failure of the electricity supply'.

But it has warned passengers that services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"We anticipate disruption will continue until 18:00," a spokesperson for LNER said.

The Press understands that routes affected include:

Grand Central between Sunderland and London Kings Cross

LNER between Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Newcastle and London Kings Cross

Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross

TransPennine Express between Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Saltburn and York.

LNER says its customers can use their tickets on the following services at no extra cost:

Avanti West Coast between Manchester and London Euston

CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster/Leeds, York and Newcastle/Edinburgh

Grand Central between Newcastle and London Kings Cross

Great Northern and Thameslink between Peterborough / Stevenage and London Kings Cross

East Midlands Railway between Sheffield, Leicester, London St Pancras International

Lumo between Edinburgh and London

TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds,York and Newcastle

Hull Train via any reasonable route

Passngers are, however, being advised to check their journeys at ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search before travelling.