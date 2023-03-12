RAIL passengers face disruption this afternoon because of electrical problems on lines between Darlington and Doncaster.
LNER says all lines have now been reopened following what it calls a 'failure of the electricity supply'.
But it has warned passengers that services may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
"We anticipate disruption will continue until 18:00," a spokesperson for LNER said.
The Press understands that routes affected include:
- Grand Central between Sunderland and London Kings Cross
- LNER between Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Newcastle and London Kings Cross
- Lumo between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross
- TransPennine Express between Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Saltburn and York.
LNER says its customers can use their tickets on the following services at no extra cost:
- Avanti West Coast between Manchester and London Euston
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster/Leeds, York and Newcastle/Edinburgh
- Grand Central between Newcastle and London Kings Cross
- Great Northern and Thameslink between Peterborough / Stevenage and London Kings Cross
- East Midlands Railway between Sheffield, Leicester, London St Pancras International
- Lumo between Edinburgh and London
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds,York and Newcastle
- Hull Train via any reasonable route
Passngers are, however, being advised to check their journeys at ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/planjourney/search before travelling.
