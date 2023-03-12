The Friends of Naburn Primary say their sale at St Crux in York city centre yesterday ‘went down a storm’.

“Parents and villagers donated some amazing items for us to sell, ranging from toys and children’s books, to household items and even an antique chair!” said Alexis Stevens, Chair of the school’s Friends group.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along to the sale for their generosity and support.

“It was lovely to meet so many people who spoke enthusiastically about our small, village school and praised the efforts being made.”

People queuing for cakes at the Naburn Primary cake sale (Image: Friends of Naburn CofE Primary)

Alexis said the home-baked cakes and savouries completely sold out, as people ‘queued out of the door to indulge in the delicious treats for our good cause’.

“We managed to raise a whopping £1,260, which will be put towards fixing/repairing the children’s play equipment, which has unfortunately been out of action for some time,” Alexis said.

“These are really amazing, hard-working kids who really deserve to have something lovely they can use on their breaks.

“We might be the smallest school in York but the passion and love our parents and children have for the school make us a strong and determined team.

“Nothing demonstrates this better than yesterday as parents, children, teachers and even ex pupil parents came and worked throughout the day to make the event a success.”

There were also lots of 'pre-loved' items on sale (Image: Friends of Naburn CofE Primary)