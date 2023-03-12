For 16 days running, from April 1 to April 16, an Easter egg will be hidden each day somewhere in the city.

Daily hints and clues as to the eggs’ whereabouts will be broadcast on York’s YO1 Radio.

Pictures of the egg locations will also be posted on York's Chocolate Story's social media platforms – with participants being invited to use the hashtag #EggHuntYork when sharing their discoveries on social media.

For successful egg hunters, there will be some great prizes on offer.

Each egg will contain some Easter goodies – ranging from Strictly Come Dancing tickets to £100 vouchers.

The great egg hunt is being jointly organised by two York businesses – City Cruises and York’s Chocolate Story.

So among the prizes, naturally, will be a family ticket to York’s Chocolate Story – and two 'Fish and Chips cruise’ tickets from City Cruises, celebrating the company’s new collaboration with Mr Chippy.

City Cruises' events coordinator Chloe Shefford said she was ‘thrilled’ about the egg hunt.

York’s Chocolate Story general manager Stuart Wood added: “What better way to celebrate the history and heritage of chocolate in York than searching our great city at Easter for a chocolate egg - and winning prizes including tickets to one of York’s ‘must see’ attractions.”

Dale Bartleson, commercial director of YO1 Radio, said: "We are incredibly egg-cited to be part of the Easter Egg-stravaganza!

“We can't wait to see families and friends come together for this new and free event.

"As a community focused radio station, we'll be promoting the hunt on-air and on our social media platforms to ensure everyone knows about this exciting opportunity! Join us for an unforgettable Easter adventure."