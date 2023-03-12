After two months we are down to the final three celebrities, having started with 11, competing to be crowned the 15th winner of Dancing On Ice.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's final on ITV.

Who are the 2023 Dancing On Ice finalists?

Reality star Joey Essex, Drag performer The Vivienne and Olympic Gymnast Nile Wilson are the three finalists that will compete for the Dancing On Ice title.

Mollie Gallagher and Siva Kaneswaran made it the semi-finals but were eliminated last weekend, a week short of the finale.

Who's going to win Dancing On Ice 2023?





Betting experts have Nile Wilson as the favourite to become the 15th winner of Dancing on Ice.

Wilson is 1/4 odds (80% chance of winning), while The Vivienne is second favorite at 5/1 (16.7%) and Essex at the longest odds of 6/1 (14.3%).

OLBG.com Entertainment Betting Expert, Steve Madgwick, said: "Nile Wilson is still the big favourite to win Dancing On Ice following another impressive performance from the Gymnast!

"Judges gave Wilson the first 40 points of the show and bookies now make him 1/4 to win!"

Madgwick added The Vivienne had been backed into second favourite ahead of Essex after an impressive dance in the semi-final.

Brushing off her fall in the solo skate, the drag performer scored 39.5 in her main dance on the show with 3 of the 4 judges giving her full marks.

Essex scored 38 for his dance last weekend but coming second in the solo skate battle put him second overall on the leaderboard.

Despite that, he said bookies have now made The Vivienne 5/1 to win Dancing On Ice tonight ahead of Essex at 6/1.

When is the Dancing on Ice final?





The Dancing on Ice final will air tonight (Sunday, March 12) on ITV at 6.30pm.

If you've missed any parts of this series and want to catch up, all episodes are available on ITVX.

The 2023 Dancing on Ice contestants - the full lineup and when they were eliminated

Nile Wilson - Finalist

Joey Essex - Finalist

The Vivienne - Finalist

Mollie Gallagher - Eliminated week 8

Siva Kaneswaran - Eliminated week 8

Carley Stenson - Eliminated week 7

Darren Harriott - Eliminated week 6

Patsy Palmer - Eliminated week 5

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu - Eliminated week 4

Michelle Heaton - Eliminated week 3

John Fashanu - Eliminated week 2

Who are the judges?





The Dancing On Ice judging panel on the series is headed up by skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Alongside the two skating icons are professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

While the popular programme is hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.