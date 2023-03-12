The Bank of England announced on Friday that SVBUK is set to enter insolvency, following action taken by its parent company in the United States.

The announcement came after Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was put under US government control on Friday afternoon in one of the biggest failures of a US bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

Government will do "everything we can"





Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said while the collapse of SVBUK wouldn't have a major impact on the financial system, it did pose a "serious risk" to the technology and life sciences sector.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme this morning, Mr Hunt said: “There is no systemic risk to our financial system, so people should be reassured on that basis.

“But there is a serious risk to our technology and life sciences sectors, many of whom bank with this bank.”

He added the Government and Bank of England will do “everything we can” to protect firms affected by the collapse.

Mr Hunt said: "The Prime Minister and I and the Governor of the Bank of England are absolutely determined to do everything we can to protect the future of these very, very important companies.

“We will come forward with a solution that helps those very, very important companies with things like payroll and their cash flow requirements, but we also want to put in place a longer-term solution so that their futures are secure.”

Asked if that could mean stepping in with taxpayers’ money, he said he did not “want to go into what the solution is”.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, the Treasury said it is treating the issue “as a high priority”.

The statement said: “The Government is working at pace on a solution to avoid or minimise damage to some of our most promising companies in the UK and we will bring forward immediate plans to ensure the short-term operational and cashflow needs of Silicon Valley Bank UK customers are able to be met.

“The Government and the Bank understand the level of concern that this raises for customers of Silicon Valley Bank UK, and especially how it may impact on cashflow positions in the short term.”

Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are due to hold talks with the Governor of the Bank of England in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK.

Need "more than offer warm words" says Shadow Chancellor

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves urged the Government to offer more than “warm words” to companies affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, she said: “I am slightly concerned about the urgency that you heard from the Chancellor there because when markets open tomorrow morning, a lot of businesses in the UK are not going to be clear about how they can pay the wages of their staff and whether their deposits with Silicon Valley Bank and their financing arrangements are still in place.

“So, I would urge the Government to do more than offer warm words, but come forward with specific plans.”

SVBUK to be put into insolvency today

SVBUK said it will be put into insolvency from Sunday evening.

It is a subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and was the first location it opened outside the US.

The insolvency announcement came after SVB was put under US government control on Friday afternoon.

SVB, the US’s 16th largest bank, failed after its depositors hurried to withdraw money this week as anxiety over the bank’s health spread.

US regulators rushed to seize the assets of SVB on Friday following the run on the bank.

The Bank of England said the company will stop making payments and accepting deposits.

The move will allow depositors to be paid up to £85,000 from the deposit insurance scheme.

A statement on the SVB website said: “We are announcing that, following conversations with the Prudential Regulatory Authority, there is an intention, barring any intervening event, to put Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited into insolvency from Sunday evening.

“We are determined to work on the behalf of our clients and are proud of our employees in their engagement with you.

“If clients have any questions please get in touch with us and we will try our best to answer any and all of your queries.”