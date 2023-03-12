POLICE have been at Morrisons in Foss Islands road today - but not chasing criminals.
Instead, they have been taking part in a community event.
They have been giving fraud prevention advice to customers - and also encouraging people to sign up to their new Community Messenger service.
The service provides regular updates about crime and police events in your local area.
You can sign up to the service at orlo.uk/wSuRW
