There will also be disruption to other BBC football coverage today, the Press understands, with this afternoon’s Sunday's Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United due to run on BBC Two with no pre-match presentation, but some form of commentary, and changes to some Radio 5 Live scheduling.

Last night’s Match Of The Day was reduced to just 20 minutes, with no commentary, analysis or post-match interviews from pundits following a boycott in 'solidarity' with Gary Lineker.

Nevrtheless, the show was watched by 2.6 million viewers – nearly half a million more than last Saturday’s Match Of The day.

Among them were many York viewers - so what did they make of the show?

We asked Press readers to give their verdict on our Facebook page – and many said they actually preferred the cut-down show.

“I thought it was OK just watching the games and goals with just the noise of the fans at the games,” commented Tracey Whitfeld. “That’s how we experience it as fans on match day at the grounds anyway!”

Jonathan Gibbs agreed. “One of the best ever,” he said. “You could actually hear the crowd celebrating properly and (it) was over in a flash without waiting an hour to see all the games. They should keep it that way.”

Doreen Horne was more succinct. “Brilliant,” she said.

“Enjoyed it to be fair,” added Gareth Dickinson.

Not everyone agreed, though.

“It was DREADFUL! An embarrassment to the BBC,” commented Dave Thorp.

Tom Reed added: "MOTD is the only show on free TV that offers any kind of analysis on the Premier league games."

Meanwhile, the BBC has been urged to 'get a grip' on the situation.

Former BBC executive Peter Salmon, who was previously controller of BBC One and director of sport, told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "It's a mess, isn't it?

"They must be wishing they could reel back 72 hours and start all over again. It's Oscars day but there's no awards for how this has been managed.

"I think they've got to take action pretty quickly.

"Tim Davie is isolated in some ways, he needs to … grip this now. We need him back running the ship."

Mr Salmon added that Gary Lineker was a 'major figure'.

He said: "Twenty-five years in Match Of The Day - he's more than just a TV presenter, he's a national figure.”

But he added that in this case the presenter might have crossed the line.

"He's got views, he's got passions, he's been involved in looking after Ukrainian refugees. It may be that Gary's outgrown the job and the role in the BBC,” Mr Salmon said.

"Twenty-five years in… he's been brilliant. (But) sometimes there's a point at which you cross the line."