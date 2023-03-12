Andy Eveleigh, 34, was 'really excited' when he flew out on Monday for a holiday at the luxury Lake & River Side Hotel in Side, Antalya.

But when he didn't call his mum Elaine that evening to confirm he had arrived, she grew worried.

The next morning she managed to contact the hotel and asked them to check on him - only to be told he had been found dead in his bedroom.

Today Elaine, from New Earswick, is flying out to Turkey to identify his body - and try to find out what happened.

Elaine told the Press that Andy, who had health problems including asthma, bad legs and a bad back, had been 'really excited' about what would have been his first foreign holiday alone.

He video called her before his 'plane took off, and again when it touched down in Turkey, to show her the airport.

He called her again on his way to the hotel.

"He said he was feeling tired, but that he would video call me as soon as he got to the hotel, to show me his room and balcony," she said.

But she heard nothing more.

She texted the hotel, but got no response - and says she knew in her heart that something had gone wrong.

Next morning she did manage to contact the hotel. They confirmed that Andy had checked in the previous evening - and said they'd send someone to his room to check on him.

Three hours later, she got a phone call. "They said 'I'm sorry to say we found him dead in his room. The police are here," Elaine said.

That was Tuesday. Days later, Elaine still has no idea what happened.

All she knows is that he was found lying dead on his hotel bed.

Former Huntington School pupil Andy - who was too unwell to work, and lived at home with Elaine in New Earswick - had legs that would often swell up, Elaine said.

She wonders whether he may have developed DVT - deep vein thrombosis - but she just doesn't know.

"I think when he's got to his hotel he's laid down on his bed, thought 'I will call my mum in a minute' - and then I think he's just gone," she said.

"I think he never left the room. But I just want to know what happened. I need to piece the story together."

Since the tragedy, Elaine has been comforted by her second son Shaun and her neighbour, Linda Chadwick.

She hopes that, when she reaches Turkey today, she'll finally be able to get some answers.

Andy's friend Kelly Goscinski has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Elaine's expenses and funeral costs.

It has already raised more than £1,000 out of a target of £4,000.

"Andy was the most kind, funny, loveable guy and we are all going to miss him so much," Kelly posted.

Elaine's neighbour Linda agreed.

"He was so lovely, so kind-hearted. He would do anything for anybody," she said.

To contribute to the GoFundMe page in Andy's memory, visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-andrew-eveleigh