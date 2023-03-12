Thousands of families in York will be eligible for the payments totalling £900.

The payments for 2023/24 will be paid in three instalments and the first is expected in April.

People who are eligible include those on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits and the cash will go directly to bank accounts in three payments over the course of the financial year.

The first cost of living payment is £301 to be paid during spring this year.

The second payment of £300 will be in the autumn and the third of £299 in the spring of next year.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride said: “We are sticking by our promise to protect the most vulnerable and these payments, worth hundreds of pounds, will provide vital support next year for those on the lowest incomes.

"The government’s wider support package has already helped more than eight million families as we continue to deal with the global consequences of Putin’s illegal war and the aftershocks of the pandemic.”

When he announced the package of support, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said: “I know these are tough times for families across the UK who are struggling to meet rising food and energy costs, driven by the aftershocks of Covid and Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“That’s why we’re putting a further £900 into the pockets of over 8 million low-income households next year. These payments are on top of above inflation increases to working-age benefits and the Energy Price Guarantee, which is insulating millions from even higher global gas prices.”