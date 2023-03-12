Highways bosses have released details of the latest temporary road closures coming up in York this month that motorists, cyclists and pedestrians need to be aware of.
They include:
- Shambles, York: no parking, waiting or pedestrian access between the Pavement junction and 28 Shambles between 8pm and 6am each night from Monday March 13 to Thursday March 23 for building maintenance work. The pavement on northern side of Pavement between its junctions with Parliament Street and Shambles will also be closed at the same time.
- Terry Avenue, York: no parking, waiting or pedestrian access for a 72 metre stretch north-east of the junction with Bishopgate Street from 8am on Monday March 13 to 5pm on Friday March 24 while traffic signal works are carried out.
- Water Lane, York, closed for part of its length north of the Lilbourne Drive roundabout from 8am to 11pm on Sunday March 19 for telecoms work. Access to the Clifton Hotel will be maintained from the southern end of the road closure.
- Lords Moor Lane Level Crossing, Strensall, closed for railway maintenance work from 11.05pm on Saturday March 18 until 8.25am on Sunday March 19 Back Lane, between Ashville Street and Kitchener Street off Huntington Road, closed for part of its length from 8am on Monday March 20 to 4pm on Monday May 8 for building works. All on-street parking will also be suspended on both sides of Ashville Street from the projected eastern boundary of No 34 for 28 metres.
- Bramley Garth, closed between Nos 47 and 59 Bramley Garth from 8am on Monday March 20 to 5pm on Tuesday, March 21 for resurfacing The cycle lane from the Marble Arch Tunnel, closed for a 14 metre length west of the projected centre line of the Cinder Lane junction with Leeman Road from 7am on Monday March 20 to 6pm on Friday March 24 to allow trial holeworks to be dug. Pedestrian marshals will be in place to help cyclists through the closed section where necessary. Alternative routes for diverted cyclists will be signposted.
- John Street, closed for 80 metres from its junction with Mill Lane for nine hours on Wednesday March 22 for resurfacing.
- March Street, The Groves, closed between Lowther Street and Penleys Grove Street for nine hours from 8am to 5pm on Friday March 24 for resurfacing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here