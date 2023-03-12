Enterprise's rent-a-car base and Just Tyre's tyre garage in Foss Island Road have both shut their doors for the final time.

A notice on the gate in front of Enterprise's former car park informs customers that the nearest branch is now in Leeman Road, but there are also new premises in Pocklington.

The Press reported recently reported that a major student housing scheme was moving forward on the site after a developer bought the and further amended its design.

Gregory Properties has acquired the 0.22ha site in a multi-million pound deal.

It applied to build a 139-unit scheme last August, after withdrawing a similar proposal for 133 student flats in November 2021.

The latest plans are now for 138 studios with seven communal rooms, with the largely three-storey building having more landscaping than originally proposed and being of a higher specification.

The proposals have led to public opposition, particularly from nearby residents who say there is already too much student accommodation in the area, adding that students in existing schemes nearby create too much noise.

The nearby Alton Cars site in James Street was approved for 303 purpose-built student flats last May.

The former Mecca bingo hall in Fishergate has also been demolished to make way for students flats, as has the former Plumbase plumbing centre just across the road.

More student accommodation has been built fairly recently on the site of the former Shepherd Construction HQ in Fulford Road.