POLICE have confirmed that a teenager, named only as Shalom, who went missing last night has been found.
The 16-year-old went missing after last being seen in the Beverley area at about 9.20pm last night. Police said they were 'extremely worried' about her.
But in an update this afternoon, Humberside Police said: "We can confirm that 16-year-old Shalom has now been located.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article