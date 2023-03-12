POLICE have appealed for help in finding a missing teenager.
The 16-year-old, named only as Shalom, was last seen in the Beverley area at about 9.20pm last night.
Humberside Police say they are 'extremely worried' about her welfare.
A police spokesperson described Shalom as black, about 5’6, of medium build and with red hair.
She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with a black top, black tights and white nike trainers.
Anyone who sees her should call 101 quoting log 26 of 12/03/2023.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article