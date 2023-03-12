The 16-year-old, named only as Shalom, was last seen in the Beverley area at about 9.20pm last night.

Humberside Police say they are 'extremely worried' about her welfare.

A police spokesperson described Shalom as black, about 5’6, of medium build and with red hair.

She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with a black top, black tights and white nike trainers.

Anyone who sees her should call 101 quoting log 26 of 12/03/2023.