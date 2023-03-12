YORK Rescue Boat volunteers took part in a dramatic river rescue last night in bitterly cold temperatures.
The water temperature was just a few degrees above zero as they pulled a person from the water.
"Fantastic work from the volunteer crew (last night) rescuing a person from the river," a rescue boat spokesperson tweeted.
"Water temperature just 4.5 degrees, with snow falling and a bitterly cold night. Casualty passed to Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for treatment."
We'll bring you more details when we have them.
