Beaverbrooks' premises in Spurriergate, next door to Boots, are shuttered, with signs saying: "This store is now closed.

"Please find our beautiful new store and Tag Heuer Boutique at 9-11 Davygate."

Signs outside the Davygate building say: "We're busy polishing our diamonds. Our beautiful new store opens on Tuesday March 14 at 10am."

Signs also say the store is hiring staff.

Beaverbrooks is a family-owned jewellery company. Founded more than 100 years ago, it now operates 69 stores across the UK, and currently has a store in York's Spurriergate.

Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer describes itself as “the ultimate reference in luxury chronograph watches”.

The stores are opening in the former Accessorize and Space NK boutiques, which closed last September.

Their arrival will help turn Davygate into a new jewellery quarter for the city.

Luxury watch retailer Breitling is taking over the former Halifax Bank and a new Mappin & Webb jewellery store is due to open soon in the former Debenhams department store.